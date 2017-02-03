Wanted: Someone to operate Louisiana ...

Wanted: Someone to operate Louisiana Heart Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The pending closure of Louisiana Heart Hospital has St. Tammany Parish political and economic development leaders focused on luring a new operator to the medical campus near Lacombe and finding employment for the almost 100 people who will lose their jobs. Meanwhile, other North Shore medical institutions are offering the newly unemployed health care workers a chance to apply for positions on their staffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 hr Subduction Zone 219,104
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Wed Donald 568
Opiates Jan 28 504doctor 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,097 • Total comments across all topics: 278,537,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC