Wanted: Someone to operate Louisiana Heart Hospital
The pending closure of Louisiana Heart Hospital has St. Tammany Parish political and economic development leaders focused on luring a new operator to the medical campus near Lacombe and finding employment for the almost 100 people who will lose their jobs. Meanwhile, other North Shore medical institutions are offering the newly unemployed health care workers a chance to apply for positions on their staffs.
