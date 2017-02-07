Twisters cut across US state of Louisiana - dozens injured, houses destroyed

Tornados have touched down in southern Louisiana, wiping houses from their foundations and downing power lines as a severe line of weather moves across the region. At least three tornados have touched down on Wednesday - one in the eastern part of New Orleans, another near the town of Donaldsonville and another in the town of Killian, said Danielle Manning, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

