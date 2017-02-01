Trump holds 'little breakfast' to kic...

Trump holds 'little breakfast' to kick off Black History Month

Wednesday

President Donald Trump met Wednesday with several African-American leaders for a listening session to kick off Black History Month. The session was attended by Ben Carson, Trump's nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, his sole black Cabinet pick.

