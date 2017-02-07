Tornado watch issued for Acadiana

6 hrs ago

Tornado watch issued for Acadiana A tornado watch has been issued for several Acadiana parishes. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/2017/02/07/tornado-watch-issued-acadiana/97584616/ The watch, in effect until 2 p.m., is for Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry St. Martin St. Mary and Vermilion parishes, according to the National Weather Service.

