Tornado watch issued for Acadiana
Tornado watch issued for Acadiana A tornado watch has been issued for several Acadiana parishes. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/2017/02/07/tornado-watch-issued-acadiana/97584616/ The watch, in effect until 2 p.m., is for Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry St. Martin St. Mary and Vermilion parishes, according to the National Weather Service.
