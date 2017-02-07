Tornado warnings issued in Louisiana ...

Tornado warnings issued in Louisiana and Mississippi

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Powerful thunderstorms were lighting up radar monitors and prompting multiple tornado warnings from Louisiana to Alabama as severe storms brought hail, high winds and possible twisters to the New Orleans area. Radar indicated a large tornado near the city's Lakefront Airport , and another large tornado was reported near Madisonville in St. Tammany Parish, north of Lake Pontchartrain, the National Weather Service said.

