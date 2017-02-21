The Rundown: Louisiana Legislature begins process of building next...
From left, Sen. Neil Riser, R-Columbia, Rep. Pat Smith, D-Baton Rouge, and Rep. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, listen to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne as he presents Gov. John Bel Edwards' Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Executive Budget proposal to them and other members of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at the State Capitol. From left, Sen. Neil Riser, R-Columbia, Rep. Pat Smith, D-Baton Rouge, and Rep. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, listen to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne as he presents Gov. John Bel Edwards' Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Executive Budget proposal to them and other members of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at the State Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Handy Mandy
|2 hr
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|23 hr
|Dogen
|219,599
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 15
|Angelnurse
|577
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Feb 15
|Speedy
|23
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC