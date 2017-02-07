The Latest: State of emergency in Louisiana after tornadoes
Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana after a severe storm moved across the state's southeast corner, including the parishes of Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa. Edwards says he's heartbroken to see Louisiana families suffering again.
