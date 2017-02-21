Stephanie Grace: When it comes to flood insurance politics, misery loves company

Broussard resident Randy Comeaux asks about flood recovery funding during a meeting of the Restore Louisiana Task Force Friday, February 3, 2017, at the Youngsville Sports Complex Recreation Center in Youngsville, La. Comeaux, who has been out of work for a year since being laid off from his oil field job, is in the process of repairing his flood-damaged home while also paying for an aparment for his family to live in during the repairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.