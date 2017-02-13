State, Federal Officials Investigatin...

State, Federal Officials Investigating Louisiana Blast that Killed 3

Read more: Insurance Journal West

The Beauregard Daily news reports that the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office identified those killed as 33-year-old William Rolls, Jr.; 42-year-old Sedrick Stallworth; and 41-year-old Jody Gooch. The Lake Forest, Illinois-based PCA has not logged any violations at the Louisiana plant since acquiring it in 2013.

Chicago, IL

