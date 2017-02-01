Source: RNN

Source: RNN

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

United States Attorney Walt Green announced Wednesday, the unsealing of a federal grand jury indictment charging eight individuals in connection with an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force aimed at a drug trafficking network based in Ascension Parish and covering Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. The indictment charges significant drug trafficking offenses involving cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 39 min It aint necessari... 219,075
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Wed Donald 568
Opiates Jan 28 504doctor 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC