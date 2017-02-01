Source: RNN
United States Attorney Walt Green announced Wednesday, the unsealing of a federal grand jury indictment charging eight individuals in connection with an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force aimed at a drug trafficking network based in Ascension Parish and covering Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. The indictment charges significant drug trafficking offenses involving cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin.
