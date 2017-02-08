Sheriff's official: Fire at Louisiana...

Sheriff's official: Fire at Louisiana refinery under control

17 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A spokeswoman for the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office says a fire at the Valero refinery in Louisiana has been brought under control, and no injuries have been reported. Sheriff's spokeswoman Kim Gritter tells The Advocate that streets in the area have reopened after the Wednesday morning blaze.

