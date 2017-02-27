Republican Politician Dressed In Blac...

Republican Politician Dressed In Blackface For 'Good Night At Church'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Switched

A Republican politician running for a state legislature seat in Louisiana is under fire after a picture surfaced of him in blackface. In a Facebook post, Gatti confirmed the image was of him and said it was taken 15 years ago at a church festival "where all the volunteers were told to dress as a famous person."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 8 hr Charlie 219,636
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Sun Phyllis sisk 4 579
Handy Mandy Feb 24 old friend 2
News Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09) Feb 24 Jaydon 2,068
Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup Feb 17 Kelkel2017 1
#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13) Feb 15 Speedy 23
Opiates Feb 8 HTrain 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,706 • Total comments across all topics: 279,224,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC