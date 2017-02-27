Republican Politician Dressed In Blackface For 'Good Night At Church'
A Republican politician running for a state legislature seat in Louisiana is under fire after a picture surfaced of him in blackface. In a Facebook post, Gatti confirmed the image was of him and said it was taken 15 years ago at a church festival "where all the volunteers were told to dress as a famous person."
