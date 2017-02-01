Project chronicles Grand Canarian descendants' photos and stories

Thenesoya Martin speaks to the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana about the CISLANDERSUS project during a talk at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. The project aims to chronicle the histories and stories of Canary Islander descendants living in the U.S. South Louisiana has a significant amount of Canary Islanders in the area the project team is hoping to connect with during their time in the area.

