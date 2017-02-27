Police: arrested man put down gun, bought from store
Louisiana authorities say a man who tried to hold a store up at gunpoint abandoned the effort, made a purchase and left - but was still arrested later. KLFY-TV reports authorities in St. Martin Parish arrested the man on multiple charges, including aggravated attempted armed robbery.
