Pipeline expansion to set to begin in northeast Louisiana

Work on a $170 million expansion of a natural gas pipeline is set to begin in northeast Louisiana as soon as March 1, Kinder Morgan Vice President of Public Affairs Allen Fore says Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co-a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan-has signed a 20-year precedent agreement to move 900,000 dekatherms per day of natural gas to Cameron Parish. Known as the Southwest Louisiana Supply Project, the pipeline expansion is expected to create roughly 300 construction jobs at its peak and add more than $4.1 million in annual revenue to local and state tax bodies via property taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.