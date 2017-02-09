Orleans judge denies challenge to Lou...

Orleans judge denies challenge to Louisiana's non-unanimous jury verdict provision

Read more: The Advocate

An Orleans Parish criminal court judge on Thursday refused a bid by a defendant awaiting trial for murder to find that Louisiana's century-old provision allowing non-unanimous jury verdicts is unconstitutional. District Judge Arthur Hunter, reading his opinion from the bench, found that attorneys for Christopher Lee failed at a hearing last week to prove a racist intent or a disparate impact on black defendants from the state's non-unanimous verdict law.

