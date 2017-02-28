OPINION: Center Trans People of Color at Philly Gay Pride
On Monday night, I posted a viral tweet acknowledging the six transgender women of color who have already been reported murdered in 2017: By the time I woke up the next morning, it appears as though a seventh victim had been discovered: Jaquarrius Holland, 18, of Louisiana: Some have even suggested that part of the reason why we hadn't known about Holland's death earlier is that she was misgendered : #JaquarriusHolland , a trans woman, was murdered in New Orleans on February 19th. As usual, the media has been intent on misgendering her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|219,642
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Phyllis sisk 4
|579
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Feb 15
|Speedy
|23
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC