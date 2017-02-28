OPINION: Center Trans People of Color...

OPINION: Center Trans People of Color at Philly Gay Pride

On Monday night, I posted a viral tweet acknowledging the six transgender women of color who have already been reported murdered in 2017: By the time I woke up the next morning, it appears as though a seventh victim had been discovered: Jaquarrius Holland, 18, of Louisiana: Some have even suggested that part of the reason why we hadn't known about Holland's death earlier is that she was misgendered : #JaquarriusHolland , a trans woman, was murdered in New Orleans on February 19th. As usual, the media has been intent on misgendering her.

