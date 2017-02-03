OMV offers help for License 2 Drive students
Since the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections and the Office of Motor Vehicles recently decided not to renew License 2 Drive Driving School's license because of administrative rule violations, the OMV is now offering some avenues to help students of the driving school. The OMV will honor certificates that were issued or road tests that were completed at License 2 Drive with the dates of January 23, 2017, or earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
