No taxes, but fee hikes possible as J...

No taxes, but fee hikes possible as John Bel Edwards calls Louisiana legislative special session

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday officially called the Louisiana Legislature into a special session from Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. to Feb. 22 at midnight to fix a midyear budget hole of $304 million. Whatever fiscal plan is developed must rely mostly on eliminating spending and tapping reserves, because the governor isn't allowing much in the way of new revenue measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 min THE LONE WORKER 219,111
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Wed Donald 568
Opiates Jan 28 504doctor 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,546,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC