No taxes, but fee hikes possible as John Bel Edwards calls Louisiana legislative special session

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday officially called the Louisiana Legislature into a special session from Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. to Feb. 22 at midnight to fix a midyear budget hole of $304 million. Whatever fiscal plan is developed must rely mostly on eliminating spending and tapping reserves, because the governor isn't allowing much in the way of new revenue measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.