No taxes, but fee hikes possible as John Bel Edwards calls Louisiana legislative special session
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday officially called the Louisiana Legislature into a special session from Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. to Feb. 22 at midnight to fix a midyear budget hole of $304 million. Whatever fiscal plan is developed must rely mostly on eliminating spending and tapping reserves, because the governor isn't allowing much in the way of new revenue measures.
