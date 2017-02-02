NFL's Joe McKnight's Shooter Charged With 2nd Degree Murder
The man who shot and killed NFL player Joe McKnight has been indicted for 2nd degree murder ... officials in Louisiana announced. Ronald Gasser , 55, was arrested on December 5 and booked for manslaughter ... following a road rage incident that led to the death of the former USC star.
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|17 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|219,057
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Wed
|Donald
|568
|Opiates
|Jan 28
|504doctor
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
