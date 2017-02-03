New reports suggests La. could be doing more to help smokers quit

According to the recent State of Tobacco Control 2017 report from the American Lung Association, Louisiana received an F grade in several categories when it comes to helping smokers in the state. "While the report states that the State of Louisiana's Tobacco Control programs are failing Louisiana smokers, it does not adequately reflect the service made available for no charge to Louisiana residents by the New Orleans-based Smoking Cessation Trust , that are successfully helping smokers quit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.