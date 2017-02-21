New playground to honor late Fenton o...

New playground to honor late Fenton officer

The community here will be receiving playground equipment in name of fallen Fenton Police Officer Shannon Brown, who died after being injured in the line of duty last August. During a recent Louisiana Municipal Association conference, village officials were approached by Tracey Kincade, owner of a Texas company that specializes in playground equipment.

