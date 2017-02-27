New Orleans driver's blood-alcohol level was three times limit
The man accused of driving a truck into a Mardi Gras parade crowd in New Orleans on Saturday had a blood-alcohol level almost three times the legal limit, local police said Sunday. The driver, 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto, has been charged with two counts of first-degree vehicular negligence resulting in injury, and one count each of reckless operation and hit-and-run driving.
