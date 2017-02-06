New lawsuit seeks state court monitor to oversee Louisiana public defense system

A group of nonprofit and private law firms filed a lawsuit Monday seeking a court-appointed monitor to oversee Louisiana's troubled public defense system, which the suit describes as woefully lacking in money and oversight. The lawsuit, filed in East Baton Rouge Parish, is a broad attack on a public defense system that, unlike that of any other state, relies largely on criminal fines and fees -- mostly from traffic tickets -- for its survival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.