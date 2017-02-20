Monsanto Breaks Ground On $1 Billion Expansion Of Its Louisiana Plant
MONSANTO BREAKS GROUND ON $1 BILLION EXPANSION OF ITS LOUISIANA PLANT Feb. 14, 2017 St. Charles Herald Guide reports: Just before shovels sunk into the ground Friday for Monsanto's near $1 billion plant upgrade in Luling, Plant Manager Enrique Wehlen welcomed everyone to celebrate the chemical giant's largest single investment in its history. Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry Mike Strain and Monsanto Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Kerry Preete joined other state, local and company officials in the groundbreaking celebration at Monsanto's Luling operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Subduction Zone
|219,377
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|7 hr
|philip stevens
|576
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan '17
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC