Monsanto Breaks Ground On $1 Billion Expansion Of Its Louisiana Plant

MONSANTO BREAKS GROUND ON $1 BILLION EXPANSION OF ITS LOUISIANA PLANT Feb. 14, 2017 St. Charles Herald Guide reports: Just before shovels sunk into the ground Friday for Monsanto's near $1 billion plant upgrade in Luling, Plant Manager Enrique Wehlen welcomed everyone to celebrate the chemical giant's largest single investment in its history. Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry Mike Strain and Monsanto Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Kerry Preete joined other state, local and company officials in the groundbreaking celebration at Monsanto's Luling operations.

