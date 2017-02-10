'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger' set to help rebound Louisiana from sluggish 2016 roster
The latest production to add to the growing roster is the television series "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger," which began filming in the New Orleans area this week. "It is my honor to welcome Marvel and its production team to our great state," Gov. Edwards said.
