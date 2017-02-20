Marrero man among 5 arrested on child...

Marrero man among 5 arrested on child porn charges, attorney general says

NOLA.com

Five Louisiana men, including one from Jefferson Parish and two from Baton Rouge , were arrested on more than 300 counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry's office Monday . The AG's Cyber Crime Unit nabbed the five men, and Landry's office said one of them was caught in Michigan.

