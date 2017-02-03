Man, woman arrested after second grad...

Man, woman arrested after second grader accidentally brought packet of meth to school

Read more: NewsOK.com

A Louisiana man and woman were arrested after a second grade student accidentally brought a packet of meth to school. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Kevin Richardson and 25-year-old Christina Cherry for multiple offenses, including possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, and two counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles.

