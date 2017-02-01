Mammograms are now being offered at n...

Mammograms are now being offered at no cost to Louisiana women who qualify.

It is a first-of-its kind effort in Southwest Louisiana community to change the state's mortality rate connected to breast cancer. The cost of critical screenings will no longer be a hindrance for uninsured or underinsured women, thanks to a partnership between CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital Women's Health Center and the Louisiana Breast and Cervical Health Program .

