Major tornadoes have slammed New Orleans and other parts of...

2 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

At least four damaging tornadoes and hail struck Louisiana Tuesday, including at least one major funnel cloud in New Orleans East, according to the Weather Channel and local reports. The tornado impacts left 9,300 New Orleans residents temporarily without power .

