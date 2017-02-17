LSU lands commitments from Evangel's Micah Baskerville, Ar'Darius Washington, Davin Cotton
LSU struck gold early Saturday afternoon, as the Evangel trio of linebacker Micah Baskerville, defensive lineman Davin Cotton and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington each gave head coach Ed Orgeron their verbal pledge at the LSU Boys From The Boot recruiting weekend. Each of the three prospects were recently ranked in the top 20 in-state prospects in the newly released Nifty 50 rankings, giving the Tigers a talented trio of defenders.
