Louisiana's cowering GOP krewe in Washington

13 hrs ago

If the Republican members of Louisiana's congressional delegation created a new D.C. Mardi Gras organization, we could call it the Krewe of Deilos . This ancient Greek word for fear and cowardice is the perfect moniker for the Congress of the chicken-hearted who cower before Donald Trump.

