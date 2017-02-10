Louisiana university endowments follo...

Louisiana university endowments following national downturn; here's what that means for LSU, others

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Louisiana's $2.3 billion collegiate nest egg is getting smaller because investments made by the endowments of most of the state's public colleges just aren't returning the dividends expected. Nationally, three-fourths of colleges are reporting they are dipping into the base of donations after suffering their first losses since the 2008 recession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 24 min Dogen 219,337
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 8 Elaine 569
Opiates Feb 8 HTrain 2
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan '17 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Earthquake
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,647 • Total comments across all topics: 278,803,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC