Louisiana university endowments following national downturn; here's what that means for LSU, others
Louisiana's $2.3 billion collegiate nest egg is getting smaller because investments made by the endowments of most of the state's public colleges just aren't returning the dividends expected. Nationally, three-fourths of colleges are reporting they are dipping into the base of donations after suffering their first losses since the 2008 recession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|24 min
|Dogen
|219,337
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Elaine
|569
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan '17
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC