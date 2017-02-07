Louisiana Universities to receive $2.7M from closing of HMO
Six Louisiana universities will divide more than $2.7 million under a court order that finalized the dissolution of a failed HMO. AmCare Health Plans of Louisiana Inc. went into receivership in 2002 after investigators found the health maintenance organization was severely undercapitalized and had manipulated its financial records by moving assets back and forth between sister companies in an attempt to appear solvent.
