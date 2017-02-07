Louisiana Universities to receive $2....

Louisiana Universities to receive $2.7M from closing of HMO

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Six Louisiana universities will divide more than $2.7 million under a court order that finalized the dissolution of a failed HMO. AmCare Health Plans of Louisiana Inc. went into receivership in 2002 after investigators found the health maintenance organization was severely undercapitalized and had manipulated its financial records by moving assets back and forth between sister companies in an attempt to appear solvent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 2 hr Elaine 569
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr Aura Mytha 219,240
Opiates 13 hr HTrain 2
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC