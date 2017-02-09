Louisiana tornado tally: 6 different tornadoes struck, officials say
The tally is in: A total of six tornadoes hit Louisiana on Tuesday , with tracks as long as 23.3 miles and speeds as high as 150 mph, according to preliminary inspection information by the National Weather Service released Thursday. While originally it had appeared there were at least seven or eight tornadoes, some had long tracks and turned out to be the same tornado traveling through multiple parishes.
