Louisiana State Police Commission gets two new members after three quit during investigation
The Louisiana State Police Commission , which has been embroiled for the past few months by claims that both commissioners themselves and some troopers violated rules governing campaign contributions, recently received two new appointments. The additions come as the commission is moving forward on an investigation - which must be completed by late July - into allegations of money being improperly funneled to politicians through an outside organization that collects up to half of its funds from troopers, who are not allowed to donate to candidates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|6 min
|FREE SERVANT
|219,295
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Elaine
|569
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan '17
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC