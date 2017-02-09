Louisiana State Police Commission get...

Louisiana State Police Commission gets two new members after three quit during investigation

The Louisiana State Police Commission , which has been embroiled for the past few months by claims that both commissioners themselves and some troopers violated rules governing campaign contributions, recently received two new appointments. The additions come as the commission is moving forward on an investigation - which must be completed by late July - into allegations of money being improperly funneled to politicians through an outside organization that collects up to half of its funds from troopers, who are not allowed to donate to candidates.

