Louisiana State Police add 165 troopers for Mardi Gras, NBA All-Star Game
The Louisiana State Police are stepping up patrols in New Orleans for the NBA All-Star Game and Mardi Gras, sending 165 additional troopers to town. Governor John Bel Edwards approved the infusion of troopers, who will primarily focus on proactive patrols, criminal investigations, crowd control and traffic control in the French Quarter and metro area, according to the LSP.
