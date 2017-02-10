Louisiana Sinfonietta to perform four...

Louisiana Sinfonietta to perform fourth season concert, reschedules 'Young at Heart' piece on Feb...

The Louisiana Sinfonietta will perform its fourth concert of the season, which will include its "Music for the Young at Heart" piece, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the LSU School of Music Recital Hall on Dalrymple Drive. Featured soloists will be saxophonists Athanasios Zervas and Jeremy Justeson, LSU Professor of Piano Michael Gurt and flutist Sarah Beth Hanson.

