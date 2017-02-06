Louisiana Radio Network To Induct 3 I...

Louisiana Radio Network To Induct 3 Into Its 2017 Ag Hall Of Distinction

Read more: Agri Marketing

LOUISIANA RADIO NETWORK TO INDUCT 3 INTO ITS 2017 AG HALL OF DISTINCTION Feb. 7, 2017 Source: Louisiana Radio Network news release The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction will honor its 2017 inductees during a banquet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at L'Auberge Hotel in Baton Rouge. The 2017 inductees are: -Charles A. "Buck" Vandersteen of Alexandria for his invaluable contributions to the forestry industry.

Chicago, IL

