Louisiana politician recall would be easier under Rep. Paul Hollis' proposal
After witnessing a "charged public" fall short in its effort to kick St. Tammany Parish Coroner Peter Galvan out of office, state Rep. Paul Hollis wants to make it easier for recall petitions to succeed in Louisiana's more populous voting districts. The Covington Republican told the House and Governmental Affairs Committee on Monday that he's seeking feedback on a potential bill for the regular legislative session that begins April 10. Hollis said he decided to move forward with a bill after gathering research and witnessing the failure to force a recall referendum on Galvan.
