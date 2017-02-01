Louisiana officials react to Trump's Supreme Court pick

Within minutes of President Donald Trump's announcement Tuesday that he wanted Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court, several members of Louisiana's congressional delegation weighed in on the choice. Their opinions broke along partisan lines, with Republicans praising him as a worthy successor to the late Justice Antonin Scalia and the delegation's lone Democrat, Cedric Richmond, condemning Gorsuch as hostile to the rights of women and minorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.