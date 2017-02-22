Louisiana Offers Tax Filing, Payment ...

Louisiana Offers Tax Filing, Payment Extensions for Some Tornado Victims

Taxpayers who were victims of the severe storms and tornadoes that struck Louisiana earlier this month could be eligible for extensions filing their state taxes. Louisiana's Department of Revenue announced that filing and payment extensions are available to people whose homes or businesses are in certain zip codes in Livingston and Orleans parishes.

