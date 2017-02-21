Louisiana Legislature honors history-making LSU player Collis Temple Jr.

Photo provided by PHILLIP CANCILLERI --- Basketball awards --- Former LSU basketball coach Dale Brown, left, congratulates former LSU star Collis Temple Jr., center, and current LSU basketball coach Johnny Jones at the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches' 41st Annual Awards Banquet May 2. Temple received the Mr. Louisiana Basketball award, while Jones was honored as the Louisiana Major College Coach of the Year.

