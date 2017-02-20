Louisiana Legislature 2017 special session: 5 takeaways from opening day
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his wife Donna, leave after the gov. addressed the special session of the Louisiana Legislature in Baton Rouge Monday, February 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|219,402
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mon
|philip stevens
|576
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan '17
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC