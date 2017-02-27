Louisiana last in new U.S News 'Best ...

Louisiana last in new U.S News 'Best States' rankings

2 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Louisiana comes in dead last in the new "Best States" rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report, a publication well known for its annual rankings of colleges and universities. The magazine's methodology relies on metrics it selected after surveying 11,000 adults last fall.

