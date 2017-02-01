Louisiana Health Department cited in ...

Louisiana Health Department cited in audit as lawmakers seek to cut its spending

Read more: NOLA.com

A new audit raises questions about money management in the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals , just as lawmakers are considering ways to cut back spending to close a state budget deficit . The legislative auditor's office report found the department: Didn't properly track the spending of $73 million in federal money on a nutrition program for pregnant women and infants.

