Louisiana has one-fifth as many public defenders as needed, study says

Louisiana's public defense system needs five times as many full-time equivalent attorneys as are presently employed to properly handle caseloads at the Orleans Parish criminal courthouse and other courthouses throughout the state, according to an American Bar Association-sponsored study. in The Louisiana Project , a joint study by the American Bar Association and the Baton Rouge-based accounting and consulting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville.

