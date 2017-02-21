Louisiana has high rates of 'enthusia...

Louisiana has high rates of 'enthusiastic,' 'engaged' workers: survey

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Are you "engaged" in your job? A new survey from Gallup says 36 percent of Louisianians are enthusiastic about their workplaces. Louisiana's workers are among the most engaged and enthusiastic about their jobs in the country, according to a new survey from Gallup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 15 hr Dogen 219,599
Handy Mandy Feb 21 Richard1366 1
Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup Feb 17 Kelkel2017 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 15 Angelnurse 577
#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13) Feb 15 Speedy 23
Opiates Feb 8 HTrain 2
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan '17 Francis the talki... 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,108,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC