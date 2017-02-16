Louisiana Guard Assists Police in $2 Million Drug Bust
Counterdrug Task Force providing an aviation asset in assisting several law enforcement agencies in removing nearly $2 million worth of drugs from the streets of Alexandria, Louisiana, last month. The Louisiana Counterdrug Aviation's Operations provided command and control support to the Louisiana State Police by utilizing the UH72 Lakota's enhanced communications and specialized technology.
