Louisiana Establishes Natural Resource Damage Restoration Banking Regulations

New regulations have been proposed to establish procedures for the certification and operation of natural resource damage restoration banks in Louisiana. These proposed regulations can be found in Title 43 of the Louisiana Administrative Code, Part XXXI, Chapter 1 .

